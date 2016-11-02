BRIEF-JA Solar settles lawsuit brought by Hemlock Semiconductor

Nov 2 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* JA Solar Holdings Co - has agreed to settle lawsuit brought by Hemlock Semiconductor PTE LTD against JA Solar technology Yangzhou Co ltd

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says JA Solar ltd, JA Solar Yangzhou, Hemlock Semiconductor operations have entered into a new long-term supply agreement

* JA Solar -supply agreement under which co agrees to buy solar grade polycrystalline silicon products from Hemlock operations on quarterly basis until Oct. 31, 2026