10 months ago
BRIEF-Coloplast Q4 EBIT ex-items DKK 1.28 bln, slightly below expectatons
November 2, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Coloplast Q4 EBIT ex-items DKK 1.28 bln, slightly below expectatons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S :

* Q4 revenue 3.74 billion Danish crowns ($557 million)(Reuters poll 3.80 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBIT ex-items 1.28 billion (Reuters poll 1.30 billion crowns)

* For 2016/17 expects organic revenue growth of 7-8 pct at constant exchange rates and of 5-6 pct in Danish crowns

* For 2016/17 expects an EBIT margin of 33-34 pct at constant exchange rates and at about 33 pct in Danish crowns

* Sees 2016/17 capital expenditure to be about 700 million crowns

* Proposes year-end dividend of 9.0 crowns per share, which brings the dividend paid for the year to 13.5 crowns per share, as compared with 12.5 crowns per share last year Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7111 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

