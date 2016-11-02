BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast promoted Christopher Ripley to President & CEO

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair announces executive promotions and changes

* Sinclair broadcast group inc says david smith to transition from chairman, president & chief executive officer to executive chairman

* Sinclair broadcast group inc - promoted christopher ripley from chief financial officer to president & chief executive officer

* Sinclair broadcast group inc says lucy rutishauser to transition from vp corporate finance & treasurer to svp chief financial officer & treasurer