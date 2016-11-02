FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast promoted Christopher Ripley to President & CEO
November 2, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast promoted Christopher Ripley to President & CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair announces executive promotions and changes

* Sinclair broadcast group inc says david smith to transition from chairman, president & chief executive officer to executive chairman

* Sinclair broadcast group inc - promoted christopher ripley from chief financial officer to president & chief executive officer

* Sinclair broadcast group inc says lucy rutishauser to transition from vp corporate finance & treasurer to svp chief financial officer & treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

