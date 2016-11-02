FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Coloplast FY EBIT dented by $112 mln provisions for U.S lawsuit
November 2, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Coloplast FY EBIT dented by $112 mln provisions for U.S lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's Coloplast

* Says full-year EBIT was impacted by a provision of 750 million Danish crowns ($111.89 million) to cover potential settlements and costs in connection with lawsuits in the United States

* Says the lawsuits concerns alleged injuries resulting from the use of transvaginal surgical mesh products designed to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence

* Says more than 90 percent of the cases are considered settled Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7031 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)

