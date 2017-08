Nov 2 (Reuters) - China Household Holdings Ltd -

* Cooperation agreement in relation to China (Zhongshan) Shenzhou Aerospace Park located in Shenwan Town, Zhongshan City was entered into

* Deal between China Academy Of Space Technology, Government Of Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province

* Total investment amount of up to RMB12 billion Source text (bit.ly/2ednRYa) Further company coverage: