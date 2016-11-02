FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Softing Q3 EBIT at EUR 1.0 mln, FY sales outlook confirmed
November 2, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Softing Q3 EBIT at EUR 1.0 mln, FY sales outlook confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Softing AG :

* Third-quarter revenue stood at 20.5 million euros ($22.75 million), almost matching previous year's figure of 20.8 million euros

* Sales for first nine months of year increased to 58.9 million euros (previous year: 57.3 million euros)

* Confirms existing guidance of annual revenue of between 80 million and 85 million euros and EBIT within a range of 7 million and 8 million euros

* EBIT for third quarter amounted to 1.0 million euros (previous year: 1.6 million euros)

* 9-month net profit 1.6 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
