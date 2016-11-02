FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Clean harbors enters restated credit agreement - SEC filing
November 2, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Clean harbors enters restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc

* Clean Harbors - on nov 1, co and one of its canadian units entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Clean harbors - under amended and restated facility, co has right to obtain revolving loans and letters of credit for a combined maximum of up to $300 million

* Clean harbors - under amended and restated facility, co's canadian unit has right to obtain revolving loans and letters of credit for up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

