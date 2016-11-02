FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kate Spade & Co says Q3 comp sales impacted by increasing tourist headwinds in its stores
November 2, 2016 / 4:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kate Spade & Co says Q3 comp sales impacted by increasing tourist headwinds in its stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co

* Kate Spade & Co executive - Q3 comp sales impacted by increasing tourist headwinds in brick and mortar business -conf call

* Kate Spade & Co executive- Increase in promotion expense, testing certain price-point products contributed to increased gross margin pressure in Q3 - conf call

* Kate Spade & Co executive- in Q4, will be adding the buy online ship from store capability to co's outlets based on sales from the flash sale site -conf call

* Kate Spade & Co executive- slower transition to cameron street group within ecommerce channel also contributed to increased Q3 gross margin pressure

* Kate Spade & Co executive- "We plan for a very, very high level pricing pressure going into the all-important holiday season" -conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
