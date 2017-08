Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :

* Says shareholder Frildo Entreposto Frigorifico Lda (Frildo) bought 120,000 shares of the company from Eufiger Gestao de Empreendimentos Imobiliarios e Agricolas SA, increases stake to 849,218 shares

* Shares bought over the counter at 1.32 euro ($1.46) per share

Source text: bit.ly/2fcvqQN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)