BRIEF-Nokia completes Alcatel-Lucent acquisition, sees 1.2 bln euros in annual cost savings
* Can now start eliminating complexity and costs of two separate corporate structures
Nov 2 Nicholas Financial Inc :
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.25
* Quarterly revenue $22.65 million versus $22.7 million Source text: (bit.ly/2fEqg3m) Further company coverage:
* Quebecor Media Group announces changes to its organizational structure
Nov 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday raised the prospect of smaller participation in the individual Obamacare exchanges in 2018, saying it would have a market-by-market strategy that hinges on 2017 profitability.