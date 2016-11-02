BRIEF-Indivior raises FY revenue forecast on faster U.S. growth

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :

* Third quarter results

* Full year guidance, reflecting faster market growth in U.S., is today raised to net revenue in a range of $1.06 bln -$1.07 bln

* Company has recorded a charge of $220 mln in Q3 of 2016 for investigative and antitrust litigation matters

* Net revenue for nine months to Sept.30 at $799 mln increased up 4 percent versus prior year

* FY adjusted net income guidance in a range of $250 mln -$265 mln (previously $180-$200 mln), at constant exchange and excluding all exceptional items

* Guidance assumes current market conditions continue for rest of year and that effect of accelerated shipments in q3 in U.S. and Europe do not repeat in Q4

* 9 month operating profit of $78 mln (2015: $308 mln), reflected higher net revenues

* May seek to acquire businesses or products as part of our strategy to enhance our current portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)