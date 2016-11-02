FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Indivior raises FY revenue forecast on faster U.S. growth
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 2, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Indivior raises FY revenue forecast on faster U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :

* Third quarter results

* Full year guidance, reflecting faster market growth in U.S., is today raised to net revenue in a range of $1.06 bln -$1.07 bln

* Company has recorded a charge of $220 mln in Q3 of 2016 for investigative and antitrust litigation matters

* Net revenue for nine months to Sept.30 at $799 mln increased up 4 percent versus prior year

* FY adjusted net income guidance in a range of $250 mln -$265 mln (previously $180-$200 mln), at constant exchange and excluding all exceptional items

* Guidance assumes current market conditions continue for rest of year and that effect of accelerated shipments in q3 in U.S. and Europe do not repeat in Q4

* 9 month operating profit of $78 mln (2015: $308 mln), reflected higher net revenues

* May seek to acquire businesses or products as part of our strategy to enhance our current portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
