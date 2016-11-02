FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kroger confirms its fiscal 2016 annual guidance.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kroger confirms its fiscal 2016 annual guidance.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Kroger Co

* Kroger co SAYS confirms its fiscal 2016 annual guidance.

* "long-term net earnings per diluted share growth rate guidance is 8-11%, plus a dividend that we expect to increase over time"

* "currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for Fry's in Arizona and for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan"

* Fy earnings per share view $2.13, revenue view $114.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "also negotiating an agreement with teamsters for our Roundy's distribution center in Wisconsin"

* Negotiations this year with labor unions "will be challenging as we must have competitive cost structures in each market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.