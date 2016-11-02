FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ebay recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC capital corporation
November 2, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ebay recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC capital corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc

* Ebay Inc recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC capital corporation

* Ebay inc says received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC capital corp to purchase up to 4 million shares of co at $27.35/share in cash

* Offer is for approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares of Ebay's common stock

* "ebay does not endorse TRC capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders not tender their shares" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

