BRIEF-Ebay recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC capital corporation

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc

* Ebay Inc recommends shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer by TRC capital corporation

* Ebay inc says received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC capital corp to purchase up to 4 million shares of co at $27.35/share in cash

* Offer is for approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares of Ebay's common stock

* "ebay does not endorse TRC capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders not tender their shares" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: