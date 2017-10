Nov 2 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim :

* Shareholders EAS Solutions and Logo Teknoloji completes shares sale in the company

* As a result of this transaction, the shareholding of EAS Solutions and its affiliates in Company decreases 5.12% and Logo Teknoloji shares in the Company decreases to 33.07%

