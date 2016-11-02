FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Union medical healthcare says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Union medical healthcare says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Union Medical Healthcare Ltd :

* Purchaser agreed to purchase, sale shares, being 75% of equity interest in each of target companies

* Deal at a total consideration of HK$37.7 million

* Good Union Corporation Limited and Good Union Medical Limited as target companies

* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with each of sellers and each of target companies

* Aggregate profits of target companies will contribute positively to financial results of company in near future

* Consideration will be funded by group's internal resources and will be settled in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
