Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* Hospitality Invest AS and Norlandia Care Group AS (Vendor) to explore opportunity to sell up to 500,000 shares in Pioneer Property Group via accelerated bookbuilding process

* Vendor owns 790,835 shares in Pioneer Property Group, representing 12.17 percent of outstanding preference shares in co