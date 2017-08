Nov 2 (Reuters) - ASM Group SA :

* Signs agreement to buy 1,850 shares or 100 percent stake in Financial Service Solutions Sp. z o.o. from ESTNE Sp. z o.o. for 196,850 zlotys ($50,525) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8961 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)