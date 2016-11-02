FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mdxhealth launches equity offering to raise of around 15 million euros
November 2, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mdxhealth launches equity offering to raise of around 15 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mdxhealth Sa :

* Launched equity offering to raise an amount of approximately 15 million euros ($16.67 million) by means of a private placement of new shares

* Says possibility to increase size of placement to up to 4,526,962 new shares in total (representing close to 10% of company's outstanding shares)

* Bookbuilding procedure will commence immediately and is expected to close on Nov. 2, 2016, subject to acceleration or extension of timetable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9000 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

