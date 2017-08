Nov 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc

* Time Warner - as part of its long-range planning process, co routinely reviews opportunities to streamline its operations and optimize its programming

* Time Warner says it will evaluate its future use of certain owned and licensed programming rights and could incur charges of about $60 million to $80 million in Q4 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2fd5EvS) Further company coverage: