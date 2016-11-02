FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-AT & S says H1 net loss 14.8 million euros
November 2, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-AT & S says H1 net loss 14.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft AG :

* At 386.5 million euros ($429.63 million) in H1, revenue maintained high level of 387.1 million euros in previous year

* EBITDA declined by 41.1 million euros or -44.1 percent from 93.2 million euros to 52.1 million euros in first half of year

* H1 profit fell by -56.9 million euros from 42.1 million euros in prior-year period to -14.8 million euros

* Expects an increase in revenue of 4-6 percent for financial year 2016/17

* EBITDA margin should range between 15- 16 percent primarily due to start-up effects in Chongqing

* EBITDA margin in core business should be at a similar level as in financial year 2015/16

* Higher depreciation and amortisation of an additional about 40 million euros for Chongqing project in financial year 2016/17 will have a significant influence on EBIT Source text - bit.ly/2fda6L0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

