BRIEF-Deoleo 9-month EBITDA up 19 percent year on year

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Deoleo SA :

* Reports 9-month EBITDA up 19 percent at 38.0 million euros ($42.2 million) versus 31.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss widens to 26.9 million euros versus loss 24.7 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net sales down 17 percent at 520.0 million euros versus 628.7 million euros a year ago

* 9-month EBITDA/sales ratio at 7.3 percent versus 5.1 percent a year ago

* Says improved margins show that the business strategy of prioritizing profitability over volume is adequate and sets ground for gradual volume growth

($1 = 0.8996 euros)