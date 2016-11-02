FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Disco Corp, Tokyo Seimitsu expected to see first-half group oper profits outperform their earlier projections - Nikkei
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 2, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Disco Corp, Tokyo Seimitsu expected to see first-half group oper profits outperform their earlier projections - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Disco Corp and Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd are expected to see first-half group operating profits outperform their earlier projections - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu's operating profit is seen falling 15 pct to just over 6.5 billion yen for the April-September period - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu's sales apparently approached 37.9 billion yen for the April-September period - Nikkei

* There is a strong possibility that Disco will revise up its april-december projection of operating profit sliding 23 pct to 18.3 billion yen - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu sees operating profit dropping 13 pct to 11.5 billion yen for full year through March 2017, is also apparently weighing an upgrade - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2eAmDY9) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.