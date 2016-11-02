BRIEF-Disco Corp, Tokyo Seimitsu expected to see first-half group oper profits outperform their earlier projections - Nikkei

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Disco Corp and Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd are expected to see first-half group operating profits outperform their earlier projections - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu's operating profit is seen falling 15 pct to just over 6.5 billion yen for the April-September period - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu's sales apparently approached 37.9 billion yen for the April-September period - Nikkei

* There is a strong possibility that Disco will revise up its april-december projection of operating profit sliding 23 pct to 18.3 billion yen - Nikkei

* Tokyo Seimitsu sees operating profit dropping 13 pct to 11.5 billion yen for full year through March 2017, is also apparently weighing an upgrade - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2eAmDY9) Further company coverage: