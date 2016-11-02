FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
November 2, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Phoenix New Media says board authorized to grant new unsecured term loans to Particle Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd

* Board authorized to grant new unsecured term loans to particle inc.

* To grant loans on or before january 15, 2017 with an aggregate principal amount of rmb120 million

* Loans an interest rate of 9% per annum and with a term of no more than six (6) months

* Pursuant to board approval, company granted an initial loan of rmb46 million to particle on november 2

* May grant remaining loans to particle after obtaining approval of company's parent company, phoenix tv, for such loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

