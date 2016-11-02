BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says total revenue for Q3 2016 was $23 mln

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc

* Says total revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $23.0 million, an increase of $13.2 million compared to same period of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $ 1.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.22, revenue view $19.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- expects to achieve total ex-us nmdmd translarna net sales in middle of guidance of $65 to $85 million for 2016.

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- operating expenses for full year 2016 are now anticipated to be between $180 million and $190 million

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- PTC expects to end 2016 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $220 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $71.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S