FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says total revenue for Q3 2016 was $23 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says total revenue for Q3 2016 was $23 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc

* Says total revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $23.0 million, an increase of $13.2 million compared to same period of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $ 1.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.22, revenue view $19.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- expects to achieve total ex-us nmdmd translarna net sales in middle of guidance of $65 to $85 million for 2016.

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- operating expenses for full year 2016 are now anticipated to be between $180 million and $190 million

* PTC Therapeutics Inc- PTC expects to end 2016 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $220 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $71.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.