10 months ago
BRIEF-IAC/InterActiveCorp posts qtrly adjusted earnings $0.73/shr
November 2, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IAC/InterActiveCorp posts qtrly adjusted earnings $0.73/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - IAC/InterActiveCorp

* Repurchased $33 million of shares in the quarter

* IAC/InterActiveCorp sees FY 2016 total IAC adjusted EBITDA $483 million-$519 million

* Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.73

* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $755.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $764.1 million versus $838.6 million

* IAC/InterActiveCorp sees FY 2016 operating loss $67 million - $6 million

* IAC/InterActiveCorp - no material change to the FY revenue guidance provided in the Q2 2016 shareholder letter

* Qtrly Match Group revenue increased 18 pct to $316.4 million driven by a 22 pct increase in dating revenue

* In the video segment, Vimeo paid subscribers increased 13 pct to over 741,000 in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
