10 months ago
BRIEF-Allstate Corp posts Q3 earnings $1.31/share
November 2, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allstate Corp posts Q3 earnings $1.31/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp

* Qtrly catastrophe losses $481 million versus $270 million

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $1.26

* Q3 revenue rose 2.1 percent to $9.2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $8.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net investment income was 7.3 pct lower

* Qtrly net income applicable to common shareholders in Q3 was $491 million, or $1.31 per diluted share

* Underlying combined ratio of 88.0 for Q3 of 2016 was 1.3 points better than Q3 of 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2fiUlkx) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
