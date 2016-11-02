FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking posts FY cash profit of $5.9 bln, down 18%
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2016 / 8:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking posts FY cash profit of $5.9 bln, down 18%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd :

* FY Statutory profit after tax for financial year ended 30 September 2016 of $5.7 billion down 24% and a cash profit of $5.9 billion down 18%

* APRA CET1 Capital Ratio at 30 September was 9.6%

* Final dividend of 80 cents per share

* FY operating income down 3% to A$20.53 billion

* Return on Equity was stable in second half of financial year at 12.2%

* "Focus will be on Australian wealth business where ANZ is exploring possible strategic and capital market options"

* Says "possible sale of life insurance, advice and superannuation and investments businesses in Australia" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.