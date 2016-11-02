FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group co enters into first amendment to company's credit agreement dated Nov. 5, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc :

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - co entered into first amendment to company's credit agreement dated November 5, 2014 - sec filing

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group - amendment redefines Co's senior credit facilities and provides for a $35.0 million term loan facility, maturing in 2019

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc- company is no longer allowed to increase revolving credit facility by up to $25.0 million

* Bravo Brio Restaurant - amendment also provides for revolving credit facility under which co may borrow up to $30.0 million maturing 2019 Source text (bit.ly/2f29ac7) Further company coverage:

