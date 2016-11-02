FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities - Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities - Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp :

* Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project

* Chesapeake utilities -precedent agreements have been signed by seven of ESNG's existing customers who have requested new firm transportation services

* Chesapeake utilities - project will provide above 60,000 dekatherms/ day additional firm natural gas transportation deliverability on pipeline

* Chesapeake utilities -2017 expansion project consists of approximately 23 miles of pipeline looping in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
