BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities - Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp :

* Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project

* Chesapeake utilities -precedent agreements have been signed by seven of ESNG's existing customers who have requested new firm transportation services

* Chesapeake utilities - project will provide above 60,000 dekatherms/ day additional firm natural gas transportation deliverability on pipeline

* Chesapeake utilities -2017 expansion project consists of approximately 23 miles of pipeline looping in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: