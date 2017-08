Nov 2 (Reuters) - T-mobile Us Inc :

* On October 28 T-Mobile USA Inc extended commitment periods under $4bln of note purchase facilities

* Commitments, which were scheduled to expire in november 2016, have been extended through may 2017

* Company estimates an aggregate monthly interest savings of up to $17mln for duration of extended commitments