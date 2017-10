Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Alliance Healthcare Services announces partnership with Signature Healthcare to offer expanded MRI, scheduling and marketing services

* Alliance Healthcare Services - under partership, alliance radiology will continue to operate 3t mri at signature healthcare’s liberty street location

* Under partnership, Alliance radiology will continue to operate 1.5t wide-bore mri at brockton hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: