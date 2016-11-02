FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax Media reports FY 2016 underlying NPAT of $132.5 mln
November 2, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Media reports FY 2016 underlying NPAT of $132.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fairfax Media Ltd

* Domain's H1 ebitda is likely to be slightly below prior corresponding period

* FY17 year-to-date overall group revenues for continuing businesses are 6% to 7% below last year

* FY16 domain's overall revenue is up 2% with its total digital business up 11%

* FY total group revenue of $1.83 billion, 0.6% lower for continuing businesses than prior year

* FY 2016 underlying net profit after tax of $132.5 million was 7.6% lower than prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
