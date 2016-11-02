FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on Oct 27 entered into a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc

* On October 27, 2016, entered into a credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for an aggregate amount of up to $675 million

* Credit agreement provides for delayed-draw term loan facility n an aggregate amount of $325 million

* Company may use proceeds of revolving facilities to refinance certain existing indebtedness of company and its subsidiaries

* Facilities will mature five years after closing date of credit agreement. Source text: [bit.ly/2eoSxZL] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
