10 months ago
BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group says FY total provision charge of $1.96 billion
November 2, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Australia and New Zealand Banking Group says FY total provision charge of $1.96 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* FY total provision charge of $1.96 billion

* "ANZ intends to clarify plans for remaining businesses in retail and wealth in asia during FY17"

* "Wealth business in new zealand will be considered separately during 2017"

* "Gradually consolidating to historical payout range of 60-65% of annual cash profit"

* "ANZ expects provision charges to remain broadly same in 2017 financial year as a percentage of gross lending assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

