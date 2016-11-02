FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Briscoe Group reports unaudited sales for Q3 $125.6 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Briscoe Group reports unaudited sales for Q3 $125.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Briscoe Group Ltd

* On a same store basis group's sales for q3 ended 30 october 2016 were 5.41% above Q3 for last year

* On a same store basis homeware sales increased by 4.57% for quarter and by 6.87% for sporting goods

* Unaudited sales for Q3 period ended 30 october 2016, of $125.6 million, 8.38% above $115.9 million reported for same quarter last year

* "expect gross margin percentage to remain under pressure for balance of financial year"

* "confident that group's full year tax paid profit will substantially exceed last year's tax paid profit result of $47.14 million"

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
