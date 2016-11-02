BRIEF-Briscoe Group reports unaudited sales for Q3 $125.6 mln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Briscoe Group Ltd

* On a same store basis group's sales for q3 ended 30 october 2016 were 5.41% above Q3 for last year

* On a same store basis homeware sales increased by 4.57% for quarter and by 6.87% for sporting goods

* Unaudited sales for Q3 period ended 30 october 2016, of $125.6 million, 8.38% above $115.9 million reported for same quarter last year

* "expect gross margin percentage to remain under pressure for balance of financial year"

* "confident that group's full year tax paid profit will substantially exceed last year's tax paid profit result of $47.14 million"

