Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bt Investment Management Ltd

* A final dividend of 24.0 cents per share (35% franked) was declared on 3 november 2016

* FY profit for year attributable to members up 12% to A$142 million

* FY total revenue and other income A$500.1 million up 14%

* Board has determined that dividend reinvestment plan will remain active for 2016 final dividend