10 months ago
BRIEF-Universal Music Publishing Group to serve as worldwide publisher for Prince's catalog of songs
November 2, 2016 / 11:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Universal Music Publishing Group to serve as worldwide publisher for Prince's catalog of songs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* The estate of Prince Rogers Nelson selects Universal Music Publishing Group to serve as worldwide publisher for Prince's iconic catalog of songs

* Universal Music Publishing Group-announced agreement with estate of Prince Rogers Nelson to become, effective immediately, exclusive worldwide publishing administrator for Prince's entire song catalog

* Universal Music Publishing Group-with agreement, UMPG is responsible for servicing and administering Prince's expansive catalog of songs

* Universal Music Publishing Group- UMPG will also work closely with Prince's estate to develop new creative outlets for his music. Source text for Eikon:

