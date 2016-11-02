BRIEF-Raiffeisen says agrees to sell Polish leasing unit to PKO

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International :

* Has reached an agreement on sale of its leasing company - Raiffeisen Leasing Polska S.A. - with PKO Leasing S.A.

* Purchase price equates to around eur 200 million (pln 850 million)

* Closing should still follow in 2016

* Expected positive effect on RBI's consolidated result would be around eur 30 million and would be booked at closing.

* Transaction will have a positive effect of around 33 basis points on RBI's CET 1 ratio (fully loaded)

* Effect would amount to around 28 basis points for combined bank (Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG and RBI) Further company coverage: