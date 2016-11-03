FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q3 EBITA of DKK 357 mln falls short of poll
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 3, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q3 EBITA of DKK 357 mln falls short of poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S:

* GN Hearing confirms its financial guidance for 2016 - organic growth around 6 pct and EBITA before transaction related costs related to Audigy and Otometrics of around 1.10 billion Danish crowns

* GN Audio confirms its financial guidance for 2016 of an organic growth of 7-10 pct and EBITA of around 590 million crowns

* Q3 revenue 2.12 billion crowns (Reuters poll 2.07 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITA 357 million crowns (Reuters poll 367 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.