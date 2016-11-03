FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capman offers to acquire Norvestia Oyj
November 3, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Capman offers to acquire Norvestia Oyj

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Offers to acquire Norvestia Oyj

* Expects arrangement to generate cost and financing synergies exceeding 3 million euros ($3.3 million) per annum.

* Norvestia's Board of Directors recommends that Norvestia's shareholders accept exchange offer

* Norvestia's board of directors proposes to Norvestia's EGM that an extraordinary dividend of 3.35 euros per share be paid before consummation of exchange offer

* Total value of exchange offer, taking into account extraordinary dividend, is in total about 117.9 million euros

* Total value of exchange offer is in total about 116.6 million euros based on volume-weighted average share price

* Offers six new shares of company for each Norvestia's share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
