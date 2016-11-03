FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch Q3 revenue up at EUR 100.5 mln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 3, 2016 / 7:10 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch Q3 revenue up at EUR 100.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* In Q3, group revenue increased to 100.5 million euros ($111.78 million) (p/y: 97.9 million euros)

* 2016 forecast now considered to be conservative

* Currently remain by our forecast for 2016 fiscal year for slight revenue growth to around 410 million euros and a rise in EBIT before currency effects to 20 million euros

* Q3 net income for period, including currency effects of -0.3 million euros (p/y: -1.8 million euros), more than doubled to 3.6 million euros (p/y: 1.5 million euros)

* In third quarter total output rose to 105.3 million euros (p/y: 100.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.