BRIEF-ASML buys 24.9 pct of Zeiss unit Carl Zeiss SMT for EUR 1 billion

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Asml Holding NV

* Zeiss and ASML strengthen partnership for next generation of euv lithography due in early 2020s

* buys 24.9% of zeiss subsidiary carl zeiss smt for eur 1 billion in cash

* start of development of entirely new high na optical system for future generation of euv

* ASML supports carl zeiss smt`s research and development and capex for approximately eur 760 million over next 6 years

* in 2018 first chips made on current technology euv scanners are expected to roll off production lines of customers

* ASML will also support carl zeiss smt`s research and development (research and development) for approximately eur 220 million

* ASML will support with capex and other supply chain investments for approximately eur 540 million over next 6 years

* investments will predominantly be allocated at Carl Zeiss SMT's main location in oberkochen, germany

* Carl Zeiss smt will pay an annual dividend to its shareholders carl zeiss ag and asml

* ASML expects that minority share transaction will be accretive to its earnings before adjustments

* ASML transaction has been approved by both companies' supervisory boards

* ASML will fund transaction from available cash, potentially supplemented by new debt

* transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and is expected to be closed in q2 of 2017.

* ASML - in light of investments by asml announced , asml will prolong pause of its share buy back program for time being

* ASML - 2016-2017 program may not be completed for full amount

* ASML - ASML in january 2016 announced its intention to purchase up to eur 1.5 billion of shares to be executed within 2016-2017 time frame Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)