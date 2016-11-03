FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks 9-mth turnover up at 69.2 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#FRB
November 3, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks 9-mth turnover up at 69.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* In period from January to September 2016, Secunet group achieved turnover of 69.2 million euros ($76.94 million), increase of 17%

* Has confirmed improved forecast for 2016 financial year that was published in July 2016

* In first nine months of 2016, secunet group achieved earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of 4.8 million euros

* Orders booked at Secunet Security Networks AG as of Sept. 30, 2016, amounted to 61.0 million euros according to ifrs. This represents an increase of 61% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.