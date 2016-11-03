BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks 9-mth turnover up at 69.2 mln euros

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* In period from January to September 2016, Secunet group achieved turnover of 69.2 million euros ($76.94 million), increase of 17%

* Has confirmed improved forecast for 2016 financial year that was published in July 2016

* In first nine months of 2016, secunet group achieved earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of 4.8 million euros

* Orders booked at Secunet Security Networks AG as of Sept. 30, 2016, amounted to 61.0 million euros according to ifrs. This represents an increase of 61%