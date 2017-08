Nov 3 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj :

* Q3 revenue from continuing operations increased by 4 pct year-on-year to 38.8 million euros ($43.15 million)

* Q3 EBIT 4.5 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged