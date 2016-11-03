FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hawesko Holding 9-mth sales at 322.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding AG :

* In first nine months (1 Jan. to Sept. 30) of fiscal year 2016, sales of Hawesko group amounted to 322.1 million euros ($358.11 million), thus remaining at level of previous year (322.7 million euros)

* Forecast for 2016 confirmed

* 9-month operating result (EBIT) amounted to 5.3% (previous year: 2.1%) of sales or 17.1 million euros(previous year: 6.8 million euros)

* Consolidated net income for first nine months after deductions for non-controlling interests amounted to 10.8 million euros, compared to 3.9 million euros in same period of previous year

* 9-month profit per share amounted to 1.21 euros, compared to 0.44 euros for same period in previous year

* Q3 consolidated net income after deductions for non-controlling interests amounted to 2.4 million euros (2.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

