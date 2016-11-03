FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GVC Holdings to pay 10 euro cents/shr special dividend in Feb. 2017
November 3, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GVC Holdings to pay 10 euro cents/shr special dividend in Feb. 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc :

* Intention to pay a special 10 euro cents per share dividend in February 2017 in respect of 2016 financial year

* In addition, company announces its dividend policy together with a trading update for Q3 and period up to Oct. 31 2016

* Sports gross win margin was 10.5 pct in Q3 (9.3 pct Q3 2015), with daily amounts wagered 3 pct higher year-on-year (up 5 pct in constant currency)

* Games/other daily NGR also showed good growth over same period in 2015, up 12 pct (up 15 pct constant currency)

* Trading in Q4 has begun positively with pro forma group daily NGR up 8 pct(up 10 pct constant currency) for period up to Oct. 31 2016

* Pro forma group daily NGR for quarter ended Sept. 30 2016 increased 12 pct on previous year (up 15 pct in constant currency)

* This performance is particularly pleasing given tough comparative, with pro forma Q4 being strongest period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

