Nov 3 (Reuters) - Unisem M Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue 322 mln rgt vs 329.6 mln rgt

* Qtrly net profit attributable 38.6 mln rgt vs 40.2 mln rgt

* Recommend a second interim dividend of 7% or 3.5 sen per share for quarter ended sept 30