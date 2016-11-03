FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-MiX Telematics sees FY total revenue of 1.501 bln rand-1.525 bln rand
November 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MiX Telematics sees FY total revenue of 1.501 bln rand-1.525 bln rand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mix Telematics Ltd :

* Subscribers increased by 8 pct year over year, bringing total to 585,000 subscribers at September 30, 2016

* Q2 subscription Revenue of R301 million ($22 million), grew 6 pct year over year

* Q2 operating profit of R26 million ($2 million), representing a 7 pct margin

* Q2 total revenue was R368.2 million ($26.6 million), an increase of 2.8 pct

* Q2 adjusted earnings per diluted ordinary share were three South African cents versus two South African cents last year

* Sees FY subscription revenue - R1,220 million to R1,230 million ($89 million to $90 million)

* Sees FY total revenue - R1,501 million to R1,525 million ($110 million to $112 million)

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per diluted ordinary share of 11.8 to 13.8 South African cents

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA - R270 million to R290 million ($20 million to $21 million), which would result in a decline of 3 pct

* For Q3 expects subscription revenue to be in range of R303 million to R308 million ($22 million to $23 million), up 3 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

