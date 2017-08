Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Q3 revenue is 875.0 million euros ($972.8 million) versus 845.8 million euros a year ago

* At the end of Q3 2016, Sopra Steria Group confirmed its 2016 targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)