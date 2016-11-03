FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding H1 net profit of CHF 22.4 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 3, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ypsomed Holding H1 net profit of CHF 22.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated net sales of 185.4 million Swiss francs ($191.02 million), 27.6 million francs more than compared with the same period of the previous year (157.8 million francs)

* H1 EBIT increased by an impressive 45.0 percent to 28.1 million francs compared to the previous year

* For the overall year 2016/17, we will increase the outlook for growth in net sales to around 15.0 percent

* H1 net profit of 22.4 million francs

* For the overall year 2016/17 operating result of around 55.0 million francs is confirmed, as the launch of the mylife YpsoPump will place a greater burden on the result Source text - bit.ly/2fh6x6W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9706 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.